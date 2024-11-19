The Weeknd Questions Lana Del Rey's Absence on Billboard's 'Greatest Pop Stars' Rankings

The Weeknd was left scratching his head due to Billboard's failure to include Lana Del Ray in its "Greatest Pop Stars" rankings.

In a tweet made on November 20, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, shared his thoughts on his official account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The "Blinding Lights" singer then inquired about Billboard's ongoing "Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century."

The list ranks the most influential singers of all time, with big names such as Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and many more being included.

With the chart now up to the latest ranking of Drake being at No. 4, and only the top three spots are left, the anticipation for the chart's three remaining picks has never been more intense. However, The Weeknd voiced his confusion on the chart's failure to mention Lana Del Ray.

"Where is Lana on that billboard's greatest pop star list?" he asked.

where is Lana on that billboard’s greatest pop star list ? — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) November 19, 2024

The post, which currently garners 11k retweets and 48k likes, invited exasperated reactions from fans. According to the thread, many have laid out support for The Weeknd's sentiments regarding Lana Del Ray's absence from the reputable list.

Netizens included remarks such as "He gets it," "Say it louder for the uneducated in the back," and "Speak on it, she deserves so much, this industry is garbage!"

Lana Del Ray has established herself as one of the most distinguished artists loved for her resonant craft, haunting music, and vintage aesthetic.

Earlier, The Weeknd earned a place on the ongoing rankings, as the singer claimed the No. 18th spot.

The Weeknd and Lana Del Ray also once worked together in a collaboration song, titled "Lust For Life," which was released on May 22, 2017.