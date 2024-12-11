Jay-Z's 'Illegitimate' Son Accuses the Rapper of Manipulating Justice System, Violent Intimidation Tactics in Paternity Case

Rapper Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z, is in hot water following a new lawsuit. He's being accused of lying under oath and bribing judges to dodge taking a paternity test for a man who believes he is his love child.

According to The Sun, Rymir Satterthwaite, 31, has long claimed that Jay-Z is his father and that the rapper impregnated his mother when she was only 16. Jay-Z has repeatedly denied this allegation and has never taken a paternity test.

Rymir Satterthwaite claiming to be Jay-Z's illegitimate son says Jay-Z has been dodging paternity test for 10 years 👀 pic.twitter.com/CilEXpimEw — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 9, 2023

Satterthwaite and his godmother, Lillie Coley, allege that Jay-Z has worked with dozens of judges over the past 10 years to throw out cases involving issues of paternity, inheritance, and abuse of the court process in court documents filed in New Jersey.

According to the lawsuit, Jay-Z also misfired by inaccurately declaring property holdings in New Jersey that he did not have, then saying he had no property in the state and, therefore, no jurisdiction over him.

This new lawsuit comes on the heels of another lawsuit recently filed against Jay-Z, charging that he and Sean "Diddy" Combs raped a 13-year-old girl at an MTV VMA after-party in 2000. Jay-Z has denied and called these allegations attempted blackmail.

Jay-Z is not actually named as a party in the New Jersey court system's latest lawsuit, but the chart-topping rapper is mentioned multiple times. It says he was "conspired against" by "six different judges," who ignored evidence showing Jay-Z "owned land property in New Jersey."

Rymir and his mother, Lillie, had sued Jay-Z on several occasions since 2010, when Lillie first attempted to obtain evidence of paternity. The rapper, on the other hand, is accused by them of abusing the judicial process to decline or dismiss their cases.

In a serious allegation, the lawsuit claims that what they say are threats from unknown persons have put their safety at risk, leading to Rymir being involved in a drive-by shooting. They alleged that such acts were carried out by Jay-Z's people.

In 2022, nearly $15,000 in legal fees were awarded to Jay-Z to be paid by Rymir, and Lillie then filed the document claiming "illegal liens" on their home in Pennsylvania. It wasn't until Lillie tried to sell her home in December 2023 that they learned of these liens.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs are seeking compensatory damages for mental suffering, as well as more than $100,000 in damages they say they have incurred as a result of the ongoing test. They claim the defendants impeded their constitutional rights and stopped Rymir from learning the truth about his paternity.

Rymir wants "the power of the judicial system" to hold Jay-Z accountable and said he doesn't want anything more than the truth from the music mogul.

In a previous interview with The Sun, he said:

"I don't want money or anything like that from Jay-Z. I just want him to finally tell the truth to the world. If you are telling the truth then why is your first answer whenever you're asked to take a paternity test 'no'?

Also, I want a fair due process in court regardless of who my father is or how rich he is."

Representatives for Jay-Z did not immediately respond to requests for comment on allegations in the new lawsuit. After the more recent accusations, the rapper has kept a public presence, being seen attending events with his family amid several other legal issues.