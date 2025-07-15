Jay-Z Slams Alleged Son's Lawsuit as Part of 'Decades-Long' Plot Against Him

Jay-Z is taking legal action in response to a paternity lawsuit filed by 32-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite, who claims to be the rapper's son.

In newly filed court documents from June 16, the music icon—whose real name is Shawn Carter—says this latest complaint is just part of a "decades-long harassment campaign" against him.

The documents, obtained by E!News, accuse Satterthwaite and his godmother, Lillie Coley, of repeatedly bringing forward false allegations that have already been dismissed in multiple courts.

"The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed—and rejected—in multiple other courts," Jay-Z's legal team stated. They added that Satterthwaite's continued actions have even resulted in a contempt order.

Satterthwaite's latest lawsuit, filed May 6, claims that Jay-Z fathered him in the 1990s during a relationship with Wanda Satterthwaite, who was 16 at the time and has since passed away.

Jay-Z Accused of Avoiding Paternity Test in Ongoing Case

The suit alleges that Jay-Z has never legally acknowledged or denied the claim and has avoided taking a paternity test, TheGrio said.

It also accuses the rapper and unnamed "agents" of fraud, interfering with court proceedings, and using their power to silence the case.

Jay-Z's lawyers are asking for more time to formally respond to the lawsuit, saying the papers were not properly served.

They claim the rapper didn't find out about the filing until June 3, nearly a month after it was filed. In the motion, Jay-Z is asking for four more weeks to prepare a response.

His legal team also said that when they called Coley to discuss the case, she hung up on them.

Satterthwaite is not asking for back child support but is seeking damages for emotional distress, harm to his reputation, and legal costs. He is also requesting a jury trial.

Jay-Z, who shares three children—Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir—with his wife Beyoncé, has not spoken publicly about the paternity claims.

His lawyers insist the claims are not only false but part of a long-standing effort to damage his name.