Jay-Z Battles Scandal: Alleged Secret Son Calls Him 'Vindictive' Amid Underage Relationship Allegations

Jay-Z's alleged secret son has recently shed light on his controversial legal case where he is accused of assaulting a 13-year-old girl back in 2000.

Describing his supposed father as a "secretive and vindictive man," Rymir Satterthwaite shared information about the rapper's relationship with his deceased mother, who was underage at the time.

During a recent conversation with Media Take Out, Satterthwaite, 30, revealed details about Jay-Z's alleged avoidance of acknowledging paternity over an extended period and described his behavior as "ruthless."

After losing his mother at the age of 45 due to consecutive heart attacks, Satterthwaite recalled about her sharing photos and videos of him with Jay-Z from his childhood.

In Satterthwaite's account, he mentioned that his mother was reportedly only 15 years old when she had a connection with the rapper, who was 22 years old back then. He suggested that because his mother was considered "underage" during their involvement, the "Empire State of Mind" rapper might be sidestepping the possibility of taking a paternity test.

Jay-Z's legal representatives made efforts to dismiss the paternity lawsuit by claiming that Satterthwaite's biological father is the individual named on his birth certificate.

After the DNA test, Satterthwaite determined that the man listed as his father was not actually his biological father. He said the significance of the lawsuit in showing the need to avoid manipulation within the legal system and expressed willingness to issue a public apology if mistaken.

Rymir Satterthwaite claiming to be Jay-Z's illegitimate son says Jay-Z has been dodging paternity test for 10 years 👀 pic.twitter.com/CilEXpimEw — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 9, 2023

On Sunday evening, a legal case implicating Jay-Z broke in an accusation of sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Per court docs, "Jane Doe" alleged that she was seeking access to the event when she interacted with a chauffeur employed by the Bad Boy Records mogul. Subsequently, she was purportedly escorted to a gathering at a residence.

In a swift rebuttal to the accusations, Jay-Z wasted no time addressing his involvement in the lawsuit after being implicated alongside Diddy in the alleged assault. Criticizing attorney Tony Buzbee for his "demand letter," the music mogul took to his Roc Nation Instagram to issue a comprehensive statement saying the plaintiff's lawyer is "extorting" him.