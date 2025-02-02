Taylor Swift at Grammys 2025: Will 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Be Dropped + Where Is Travis Kelce?

Some of the biggest music stars, including Taylor Swift, are anticipated to perform and make cameos at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

But will Travis Kelce? Will she be announcing a new album as well?

Some fans are already predicting she will be announcing "Reputation: Taylor's Version" tonight!

If Taylor Swift announces Rep TV at the #GRAMMYs tonight I will buy everyone that likes this post a Reputation Taylors Version vinyl when it releases😍 pic.twitter.com/sss2R7B1in — Music Society (@musicsociety13) February 2, 2025

Swift, along with Will Smith, SZA, and Gloria Estefan, is scheduled to present an award at the 67th Grammys on February 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Swift isn't listed as one of the performers at the ceremony, though.

Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Cynthia Erivo, Bruno Mars, Lainey Wilson, Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, Brad Paisley, and Shakira are among the many artists who will perform on Sunday night, according to the Grammys' announcement earlier this week.

This year, Swift has received six Grammy nominations:

Record of the year, "Fortnight"

Album of the year, "The Tortured Poets Department"

Song of the year, "Fortnight"

Best pop duo/group performance, "Us"

The best pop vocal album, "The Tortured Poets Department"

Best music video, "Fortnight"

Given all these, will Travis Kelce make a surprise appearance at the Grammys 2025 to show support?

Despite fans' expectations of a high-profile appearance together, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will not be strolling the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys. Preparing for the Super Bowl is the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's top priority. Swift is likely to be going to the awards presentation by herself because the NFL championship is only a week after the biggest night in music.