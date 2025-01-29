Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Maintain Friendship Amid Singer's Mention in Justin Baldoni's Lawsuit

Despite Taylor Swift being mentioned by Justin Baldoni in his lawsuit against Blake Lively, the "Fortnight" singer still managed to maintain her strong friendship with the actress.

In a report from Page Six, an anonymous source addressed the rumors of Swift attempting to "distance" herself from the ongoing legal drama between Lively and Baldoni. The source confirmed that this gossip, alongside additional claims of the two women having tension in their friendship, was completely false.

Despite the outlet reaching out to Swift, the pop icon has yet to release an official statement regarding the matter.

Swift was left baffled after being mentioned in Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively. The actress initially sued her It Ends With Us co-star and director due to allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct in the film's set.

In Baldoni's $400 million countersuit, one of the accusations made included that Lively had used Swift to cast influence in rewriting some of the scripts in the film. Though not necessarily named directly, Baldoni claimed that Swift had appeared in the screenshots which backed up his claim.

Baldoni alleged that a meeting ensued between him, Swift, and Lively. The director claimed that Swift had overly praised Lively's revisions, which made Baldoni feel "obligated" to implement the changes.

Swift's involvement in the film was due to her song "My Tears Ricochet" being included as a soundtrack. A source connected to Swift stated the singer had expressed her confusion about the claims and that her connection to Lively was purely based on their friendship.

The insider also shared that Swift's appearance at the meeting was purely coincidental and occurred since the singer had only visited her friend, Lively, at the set. The source also added that Swift found Baldoni's perspective on the encounter "perplexing."