Diddy Faces Fresh Allegations of Drugging and Assaulting Aspiring Male Artist, But Is It Just for Publicity?

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing fresh allegations from a new lawsuit filed in New York.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who has represented multiple plaintiffs in cases against Combs, filed the suit on behalf of a "John Doe" who claims the incident took place in 2015.

The lawsuit states that the then-23-year-old aspiring rapper was scheduled to perform at Los Angeles nightclubs, including QC's 20/20.

He was told that Combs would be in attendance and that a strong performance could lead to a deal with Bad Boy Records.

After the performance, Doe attended an afterparty where several famous entertainers were allegedly using drugs.

A member of Combs' entourage gave Doe a drink, which Combs allegedly sent. Soon after consuming it, he realized he had been drugged.

Doe states that he drifted in and out of consciousness, witnessing Combs and others engaging in inappropriate activities with attendees who appeared drugged or unconscious, Variety said.

When he regained some awareness, he found himself being groped by Combs and believed he was sexually assaulted.

He tried to resist but was warned that doing so could damage his music career. Combs then allegedly instructed him to engage in sexual acts with a woman. Seizing an opportunity, Doe pretended to need water and escaped to the parking lot before driving away.

Combs' legal team dismissed the lawsuit, calling it another attempt to gain publicity. They maintained that the allegations were baseless and expressed confidence that the judicial process would clear Combs of any wrongdoing.

Currently, Combs remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Prosecutors recently expanded their indictment to include two additional female victims and extended the timeline of the charges back to 2004.

In a separate event, Combs was transported to a Brooklyn hospital for an MRI due to knee issues, a problem linked to his past participation in the New York Marathon.

According to the NY Post, the hospital visit was conducted late at night to maintain privacy and security. He was returned to his cell shortly after the procedure.

Combs has denied all allegations against him. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5.