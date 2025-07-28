Adam Lambert, Oliver Gliese End Relationship Amicably After 3 Years

Adam Lambert is single once again. The "American Idol" alum and Grammy-nominated singer has reportedly split from his longtime boyfriend, Oliver Gliese, after nearly four years together.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the breakup happened within the last month and was completely amicable.

There was no drama involved—just a natural end to their relationship. The two had not been seen together on social media since June 2024, sparking quiet speculation among fans.

Lambert, 43, and Gliese, a Danish fashion professional and Twitch streamer, began dating around early 2021, although some reports suggest their romance may have started as far back as 2020.

The pair made things Instagram official in May 2021 and were often seen traveling, attending red carpets, and supporting each other publicly.

In March 2024, Lambert posted a sweet photo captioned "Love is the answer," reflecting on their bond.

Lambert Defended Gliese Against Online Hate Before Breakup

Over the years, Lambert publicly stood by Gliese, especially when he faced online criticism.

In 2023, the singer took to Instagram Stories to defend his partner against homophobic remarks, calling him "beautiful, brave, and daring."

Despite their split, both appear to be moving forward with their lives. Lambert was recently spotted celebrating Pride Month in New York with close friends, a group he once referred to as his "ride or dies"—a phrase he had used for Gliese in the past.

According to DailyMail, news of the breakup came shortly after Lambert reportedly sold his Hollywood Hills home for $6.2 million, slightly less than what he originally paid.

Professionally, the singer continues to stay busy. He's gearing up to play Judas in "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Hollywood Bowl from August 1–3, starring alongside Cynthia Erivo and Josh Gad.

In a recent interview, Lambert opened up about how he connects personally with the character of Judas and hinted at exciting future projects, including a new original musical set in 1970s New York.