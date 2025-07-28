Lady Gaga Slips During Vegas Concert While Singing 'Into the Night … We Fall'

During her third Mayhem Ball concert in Las Vegas, Lady Gaga had an unexpected moment on stage—one that fans are calling both ironic and iconic.

According to RollingStone, while performing her emotional track "Vanish Into You" at the T-Mobile Arena, the superstar slipped and fell just as she sang the line, "Into the night ... we fall."

In videos posted online, Gaga can be seen walking toward the barricade to get closer to her fans when she lost her balance.

A cameraman nearby nearly fell too. Moments later, Gaga tumbled to the floor—landing on her butt.

But she didn't let it slow her down. She quickly stood up and kept singing, continuing her walk to greet fans without missing a note.

The fall happened during a fan-favorite part of the show. Gaga usually begins "Vanish Into You" at the piano before delivering a heartfelt speech to her audience.

She then leaves the stage to sing closer to the crowd, creating one of the most personal moments of the night.

Lady Gaga slips and falls during one of her shows in Las Vegas, right after the camera man slipped too😫 #MAYHEMBall pic.twitter.com/v7dAwOV1Vl — Pop Tales (@Pop_Tales) July 22, 2025

Gaga Brings Back Rare Tracks in Mayhem Ball Tour

Aside from the brief stumble, Gaga's Saturday night show featured plenty of highlights. She ended the concert with "G.U.Y."—a favorite from her Artpop album.

The closing track changes each night of the tour. The opening night ended with "Artpop," and night two wrapped with "Sexxx Dreams."

Gaga also surprised fans with rare live performances of deep cuts from her earlier albums. She played "Summerboy" for the first time since 2007 and revisited "Applause," a hit she hadn't performed since 2020.

RollingStone praised the tour, saying Gaga had "expanded" and "fully realized" the gothic theme she teased in earlier performances.

The Mayhem Ball tour kicked off July 16 in Las Vegas and has three shows in the city before heading to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York City, Miami, Toronto, and Chicago, Billboard said.

Gaga will continue the tour in Europe this October and November.

The concerts support her 2024 album Mayhem, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart—making it her seventh album to reach the top spot.