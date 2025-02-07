Flogging Molly Cancels 2025 Tour as Frontman Dave King Battles Serious Health Condition

Flogging Molly has announced the cancellation of over 30 performances scheduled for 2025 after lead singer Dave King was diagnosed with a serious health condition.

The band shared the news with fans on Feb. 5, revealing that King, described as their "fearless leader," is currently battling this health challenge.

The band, which has a strong fan base in both North America and Europe, requested that people respect King and his wife, Bridget Regan, who was also a member of the band, by honoring their privacy during this difficult time.

They added, "Any good thoughts or prayers you can send Dave's way, he and we would appreciate it."

Flogging Molly was scheduled to start their Road to Rebellion Tour on Feb. 24, but that too has been canceled.

The tour was set to include stops in several cities such as St. Petersburg, Richmond, Houston, and Los Angeles, along with performances in Europe later in the year, People said.

Despite this, the band will still take part in the Salty Dog Cruise, which departs from Miami on Feb. 17.

Flogging Molly's Dave King Honored as 'Captain'

The six-day event will celebrate the band's community and honor King as "captain" of the group.

"With the Salty Dog Cruise 12 days away, the boat will sail as planned with 18 bands, and members of Flogging Molly, on board to celebrate the cruise, the community and our captain, Dave King," the band confirmed.

According to USA Today, other performances planned for the year, including a stop at Rock La Cauze in Québec in August, have also been canceled due to King's health condition.

While further details about King's health have not been shared, fellow musicians and fans have shown an outpouring of support. Pro-skateboarder Steve Caballero expressed his good wishes with a heartfelt message, saying, "Love and prayers for Dave's health and recovery."

The Aggrolites, who were set to join the Road to Rebellion Tour, also expressed their support by writing, "Please send Dave and the whole Flogging Molly family your good thoughts and prayers."