Britney Spears Spotted in Low-Key Hangout With On-Off Boyfriend Paul Soliz's Kids at Playground

Britney Spears has been spotted enjoying some family time with the children of her on-and-off boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, during a visit to a playground this week.

The pop superstar, who recently bonded with Soliz's kids, was seen taking two of his sons to the Lily Pad Playground in the San Fernando Valley while their father took another son to a dentist appointment.

According to Page Six sources, Spears has formed a close relationship with Soliz's three boys, Trystan, Dylan, and Nicholas.

"She's great with the kids," an insider revealed.

"They adore each other," adding that their playful interactions have brought joy to her home.

Spears, 43, has been adjusting to life after her divorce from Sam Asghari and the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

Since her split from Asghari in August 2023, she has spent more time with Soliz and his children, creating a bond that has been described as nurturing and caring.

"Her house is filled with love now," an insider shared.

Britney Spears Keeps Close Connection with Paul Soliz's Children

The couple's relationship began in 2023 after Spears hired Soliz for maintenance work around her $7.4 million mansion.

Although their romance has faced some challenges, including Soliz's previous marriage to Nicole Mancilla and the drama surrounding their divorce, Spears has remained close to his children, enjoying activities like poolside fun and weekend getaways.

Despite the drama from Soliz's ex-wife, who accused him of neglecting his children for his relationship with Spears, the couple appears to be growing stronger.

According to SheKnows, Spears even paid for the outing to the playground, showing her commitment to spending quality time with Soliz's kids.

In addition to spending time with the kids, Spears has also been seen at other family outings, such as trampoline parks, making it clear that she enjoys her motherly role despite the challenges in her personal life.