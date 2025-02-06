Bartender Who Served Cocktails to Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Says He 'Can Die Happy'

A bartender in Beverly Hills is calling it the best night of his life after serving cocktails to global superstars Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

Wyatt Heath, a mixologist at Negroni Beverly Hills, shared his excitement on social media after the unexpected encounter.

According to Daily Mail, Heath revealed that he had the rare opportunity to prepare drinks for Swift and Gomez during their low-key visit to the bar.

"I can't believe I got to serve The London Boy to Taylor Swift herself!" he wrote on Threads, referencing a cocktail he named after one of Swift's songs.

Accompanying his post was a photo of the drink, which he described as a surreal experience.

"Life is such an amazing experience," he added.

The bartender also shared more details on Threads, where he mentioned that Selena Gomez was also present.

"I can die happy. Tonight I met Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez and they liked my drinks! Greatest night of my life!" he posted.

Según un barman de Beverly Hills - Wyatt Heath- Taylor Swift y Selena Gomez tomaron juntas este jueves los cocktails “The London Boy” y “The Lonley Muse” ♥️ pic.twitter.com/4lcm1IVJQE — SwiftNationES (@Swiftnationes) February 6, 2025

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez's Night Out

Heath recently shared insights into the cocktails he crafted for Swift and Gomez. Two distinctive drinks, "The London Boy" and "The Lonely Muse," were among the selections.

However, Swift ultimately gravitated toward the bar's signature Negroni-inspired creation, the Cacao Old Fashioned, which emerged as her preferred choice.

Despite the pressure of serving two of the entertainment industry's biggest names, Heath maintained his composure. When a follower commented on how nerve-wracking the experience must have been, he responded, "I'll say, I nearly had a panic attack. But I kept it cool and professional!"

Swift and Gomez, who have been close friends since 2008, were last publicly spotted together in January 2024. While their recent hangout was a pleasant surprise for fans, Heath's excitement over the experience stole the spotlight.

The bartender concluded his post by highly praising the celebrities, calling them "down to earth, sweet, and just happy for the amazing service."