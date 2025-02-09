Kendrick Lamar Net Worth 2025: How Much Is He Getting from Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show?

Since being revealed as the performer in September 2024, Kendrick Lamar has been training for the Super Bowl halftime show for months.

He prepared hard, although he will not be compensated for any of that work, as reported by People. It is truly an act of love from the rap artist and all the artists who accepted the invitation to perform in the past.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," the Grammy-winning artist said in a statement after he was announced as the headliner.

Known to be one of the most watched TV shows each year, the show usually lasts 12 to 15 minutes, yet the actors don't get paid for a single second of it.

However, over the years, top performers like Beyoncé and The Weeknd have been drawn to play on such a large stage just for publicity. The NFL does cover the expenses of making the show a reality, which, according to Reuters, cost $13 million in 2020, even if there is no salary. They also pay for the artists' journey.

"We do not pay the artists," an NFL representative told Forbes in 2016. "We cover expenses and production costs."

Kendrick Lamar Net Worth 2025

One of the most significant rappers of his time, Kendrick Lamar, has amassed a substantial fortune via his well-reviewed music career, astute business decisions, and well-known endorsement deals. His projected net worth is $120 million as of 2025, per the Music Essentials.

The singer of "Not Like Us" is performing after the song won five Grammys the week before. His most recent appearance at the brief concert was in 2022 when he shared the stage with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and other legendary figures in Los Angeles hip-hop for a quick performance of his popular song "Alright."