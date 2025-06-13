Kendrick Lamar Draws Large Crowd at Toronto Concert, Addresses Drake Feud Through Live Music

Kendrick Lamar made a bold statement in Drake's hometown on Thursday, drawing a packed crowd at the Rogers Centre as part of his Grand National Tour and closing his set with "Not Like Us," the explosive diss track at the center of a legal feud with the Canadian rapper.

It marked Lamar's first concert in Toronto since tensions between the two artists erupted last year, with fans on both sides anticipating the showdown.

Fans Pick Sides as Kendrick Takes the Stage

Brendan Wong, who flew in from Calgary, called it a "monumental occasion" to see both Lamar and tourmate SZA.

"I love the music, I love Kendrick, I love SZA, so that's why I'm here, honestly," Wong told The Canadian Press. "It's not like I'm a religious Drake supporter... I like Kendrick more, so I guess I'm on his side."

Some Drake fans still showed up in full OVO gear — including a fan named Julian, who came from Whitby, Ontario, despite not having a ticket. Decked out in a Drake hat, jacket, and pants, he said, "I've been a Drake and OVO diehard fan, that's what I was made for. I'm born October the 6th (Drake's birthday) in the 6... so I'm just here... to support through and through."

While some were driven by the feud, others like Anthony Tran and Krisha Mae said they came for the music, though they admitted the beef was a factor. "Everyone's talking about it, so we had to get tickets because of the beef," Tran said.

He later added, "Honestly, I do like Drake better. I'm sorry. Yeah, but we are from Toronto, so we got to rep Drake."

'Not Like Us' Echoes Through the 6

Kendrick Lamar defames Drake as a child molestor in Toronto pic.twitter.com/954gS96RXr — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) June 13, 2025

Lamar started the night with several tracks from his 2024 album "GNX," including "Squabble Up" and "TV Off." Though he didn't speak on the feud directly, he delivered the crowd-pleasing moment many anticipated when he performed "Not Like Us," his most aggressive track aimed at Drake.

Videos circulating online showed fans shouting the lyrics back at him word-for-word and calling for an encore.

Toronto begging Kendrick to perform “not like us” one more time, lmao 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/N1phXGqUhv — LOVE (@LoveIsback24) June 13, 2025

Entire crowd called him a pedophile. In his own city. Then gave Kendrick a standing ovation. — Bald Head Bad Man (@TheFadeWW) June 13, 2025

The diss track, which calls Drake a "certified pedophile" and a "predator who needs to be placed on neighborhood watch," is now the subject of a lawsuit filed by Drake against Universal Music Group.

According to court documents, Drake claims the label "used its massive resources... to elevate a dangerous and inflammatory message that was designed to assassinate his character, and led to actual violence at his doorstep."

Universal has denied the allegations and in a legal response called the suit a baseless "attack on the commercial and creative success of the rap artist who defeated him."

Drake was reportedly scheduled to appear on a livestream with Kai Cenat on Thursday night, but Cenat later announced the event had been postponed "a few more days."

As Lamar's Toronto set wrapped to a standing ovation, the feud may have gone unspoken but it was far from forgotten.