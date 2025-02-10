Drill Rapper Sha EK, 21, Arrested for Attempted Murder After Bronx Shooting Left Three Injured

Bronx drill rapper Sha EK has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that occurred in July 2024 in the Bronx. The incident left three individuals injured and hospitalized, sparking a months-long investigation.

The shooting unfolded in the Mott Haven area, a neighborhood in the Bronx. Law enforcement officials arrested Sha early February after linking him to the crime.

According to News 12, investigators relied on "a combination of witness accounts, security footage and ballistics" to connect the rapper to the violent act.

This is not the first time Sha EK has made headlines. In 2022, he was among several New York rappers removed from the Rolling Loud New York music festival, reportedly at the request of the New York Police Department. The New York Times reported that Sha EK, Bronx artist Ron Suno, and Brooklyn's 22Gz were cut from the festival lineup due to their association with the drill rap genre, which has often been criticized for its connection to violence.

The festival's cancellations occurred less than 24 hours before the three-day event was set to kick off at Citi Field in Queens. The lineup featured major acts like Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, Future, Playboi Carti, and Lil Uzi Vert. The decision to remove the drill rappers drew criticism from both fans and industry professionals.

Stanley "Noodles" Davis, Sha EK's manager, condemned the NYPD's actions, emphasizing that Sha had not been charged with any crime at the time.

"The police try to associate what he's doing with violence and negativity," Davis stated, per VIBE. "They don't respect that he's an artist and entertainer trying to better himself and feed his family at 19 years old."

Davis further highlighted Sha EK's dedication to his craft, saying, "Sha EK has performed all over the Northeast this year. The crowds at his concerts are full of kids dancing and having fun. He's excited to keep growing his touring business and proving the police wrong."

Ron Suno's manager, Diamond "Bo" Brown, also criticized the NYPD's actions. Brown told The New York Times via text, "How can a person who has no criminal record and no gang ties — the kid never even made a diss record — be denied to perform in his hometown after all his hard work?"

Sha EK, who has over 340K YouTube subscribers, is facing a range of charges, including three counts of attempted murder, assault, weapons possession, and intent to commit murder.

The rapper rose to fame in 2022 after signing to a record deal with Warner Records and released his debut mixtape Face of the What that same year.

