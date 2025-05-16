Chris Brown Arrested in UK for Alleged Attack With Tequila Bottle at London Club

Chris Brown has been arrested in the United Kingdom in connection to a violent nightclub incident from February 2023. Authorities confirmed that the arrest stems from an alleged assault involving a tequila bottle.

According to London's Metropolitan Police, Brown was taken into custody early Thursday morning, May 15, at a hotel in Manchester.

"A 36-year-old man was arrested... on suspicion of grievous bodily harm," police said in a statement.

Authorities say the arrest is linked to an event that occurred at a Hanover Square venue on February 19, 2023. Investigations into the matter are still underway.

The recent arrest follows a civil lawsuit initiated in October 2023 by music producer Amadou Diaw.

According to RollingStone, in the $16 million suit, Diaw accused Brown of repeatedly hitting him over the head with a tequila bottle and then stomping on him during a night out at a London club.

Diaw described a physical altercation during which he says he was struck multiple times and suffered a knee injury. He shared these details in an interview with The Sun.

He added that the attack left him with serious head wounds, torn ligaments, and lasting emotional trauma. Diaw said he required hospitalization following the incident.

Singer Chris Brown Detained as UK Tour Dates Approach

At the time of the lawsuit, it was unclear whether Brown was facing a criminal probe. However, now that the singer is back in the UK for his upcoming "Breezy Bowl XX Tour," police took action.

The tour, which is scheduled to begin in the Netherlands on June 8, includes more than 10 shows across the UK in June and July. There is no official word yet on whether the arrest will impact any of those performances.

Representatives for Brown have not commented on the arrest. His legal team has also not responded to media inquiries regarding the case.

Brown, who rose to fame in the mid-2000s, has faced several legal and personal controversies over the years, most notably his 2009 felony assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna, TheHollywoodReporter said.

Despite past issues, Brown continues to have a strong fan base, with most of his upcoming US tour dates reportedly close to sold out.

As of now, the investigation into the 2023 nightclub incident is ongoing.