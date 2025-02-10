Irv Gotti Death: Massive Funeral Planned As Thousands Expected at Jamaica, Queens Service—Details

The family of late music mogul Irv Gotti is bracing for a huge funeral turnout for the producer — just as the funeral for the producer is set for Feb. 18 at Greater Allen A.M.E. Gotti, a 54-year-old hip-hop body and veteran who passed away on Feb. 5.

Murder Inc.'s parent label, Def Jam Recordings, released a statement shortly after midnight on the East Coast early Thursday confirming Gotti's death. The statement did not reveal a cause of death.

"Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees, are deeply saddened at the loss of Irv Gotti," the statement read.

Def Jam's thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his work. pic.twitter.com/0NmBQTlyQ5 — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) February 6, 2025

As per AllHipHop, the 2,500-seat cathedral will be filled with fans, friends, and colleagues paying tribute to the Gotti legacy.

DJ Irv, born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr. in Queens, co-founded Murder Inc. Records and was a major force behind the success of Ja Rule, Ashanti, DMX, and countless others.

Family and Friends Mourn Irv Gotti's Death

Just after details of Gotti's death were revealed, the drama between the family and the rapper appeared on her Instagram page.

A statement read: "Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the Hip-Hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike," the statement read.

"His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations."

He is survived by his three children, Angie, Sonny, and Jonathan Wilson; brother and Murder Inc. co-founder Chris Gotti; mother, Nee Nee Lorenzo; sisters, Tina and Angie.

In the years prior to his death, Gotti suffered from diabetes-related health problems, including a second stroke, that he survived seven months prior to his death. But regardless of his health woes, his influence on the music industry was deep.

They requested that the family be given privacy as they mourned his passing but felt solace that Gotti would live on in the music and in the well wishes to all near and far that knew him.

A funeral service will be held on Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. for anyone who wishes to attend. The family reportedly said they plan to arrive early because of predicted large crowds.