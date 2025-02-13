Jodeci's K-Ci Hospitalized for Serious Case of Pneumonia, Forced to Cancel Tour Dates

Jodeci member and lead singer K-Ci has been forced to cancel some appearances after he's been battling a scary health condition.

According to a report from TMZ, the singer was diagnosed with pneumonia after he was hospitalized for the condition. However, the outlet has gone on to report that he has since been sent home and is recovering after being treated with antibiotics.

While he is now home resting, K-Ci, as well as Jodeci, has been forced to cancel their shows over the weekend as a precaution as he recovers from his bout with pneumonia. Despite their cancellation, the group is planning on rescheduling the dates and all of the remaining shows after this weekend are set to proceed as normal.

Jodeci is one of the most influential R&B groups of the 1990s. The group is composed of two sets of brothers—K-Ci and JoJo, along with DeVante Swing and Mr. Dalvin. After they signed to Uptown Records, Jodeci quickly gained a reputation for their fusion of gospel-influenced vocals with New Jack Swing beats.

Jodeci made a massive impact with their debut album Forever My Lady in 1991, which produced several chart-topping hits, including the title track, "Stay," and "Come and Talk to Me." The album went triple platinum and solidified their status as R&B superstars. Their follow-up, Diary of a Mad Band in 1993, featured even more success with hits like "Cry for You" and "Feenin'."

Throughout the 1990s, Jodeci dominated the R&B charts, scoring multiple No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and enjoying strong crossover success on the Billboard Hot 100. The group took an extended hiatus in the late 1990s as K-Ci and JoJo pursued a successful duo career.