New York Dolls' David Johansen Battles Stage 4 Cancer, Family Seeks Help for Medical Bills

David Johansen, the iconic frontman of the legendary punk band New York Dolls, is facing a tough battle with stage 4 cancer.

His daughter, Leah Hennessy, shared the news on social media, explaining that the family is now seeking financial help to cover medical expenses and long-term care.

Johansen, who has been receiving treatment for his illness for nearly a decade, has spent a significant portion of this period in intensive care. Five years ago, his cancer progressed to a brain tumor, leading to further complications.

According to People, despite being private, Johansen and his wife, Mara, have now decided to share this information publicly due to the severe financial strain they are facing. "David is a legend but he's also my very real, very sick dad," Hennessy wrote on Instagram.

The situation worsened after Johansen fell down the stairs in November 2024, breaking his back in two places.

After surgery, he has been bedridden and unable to care for himself.

Hennessy explained that her mother, Mara, has tirelessly cared for David day and night, but the family needs additional support.

She emphasized that his condition has worsened significantly, requiring constant attention.

David Johansen's Daughter Partners with Sweet Relief to Fund Medical Costs

In an effort to secure funding for nursing care, physical therapy, and essential daily expenses, Hennessy has collaborated with the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund to provide much-needed financial support.

The organization offers financial assistance to those in the music industry facing health challenges.

Through the fundraiser, the family aims to secure the specialized care Johansen needs to regain some independence.

Hennessy expressed optimism that with professional support, David could improve his mobility and quality of life.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Johansen expressed his feelings about the situation and described the pain from his fall as the worst he'd experienced. This tumble... really brought us to a whole new level of debilitation. This is the worst pain I've ever experienced in my entire life," he said.

According to US Magazine, Johansen also expressed gratitude for any help they may receive, adding, "I've never been one to ask for help, but this is an emergency. Thank you."

Johansen, who also performed as Buster Poindexter and had a hit with "Hot Hot Hot" in 1987, is known for his wit and charm. His family hopes that, with support, he can continue to face this challenge with strength and resilience.