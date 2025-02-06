Ozzy Osbourne Sparks Health Scare After Announcing Black Sabbath's Farewell Concert

The announcement of Black Sabbath's farewell gig has been met with pleasure and worries as 76-year-old frontman Ozzy Osbourne will once more share the stage together with his bandmates by way of decades for a historical gig.
The July 5 concert at Birmingham's Villa Park will bring the original lineup—Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward—together for the first time in almost twenty years.
The "Back To The Beginning" event is expected to attract a large crowd, as fans are going wild for the opportunity to see the legendary heavy metal band live again.
The lineup features other iconic rock and metal bands, including Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera, making for an exciting time for concertgoers.
But there is one issue related to Osbourne's health that makes fans more alert than ever.
Since 2003, the singer has been open about battling Parkinson's disease and has had seven surgeries over the past five years, including a fourth spinal surgery in September 2023.
These health problems have led to a number of issues in his private life, including delaying moving back to the U.K. with his wife, Sharon Osbourne.
Ozzy Osbourne Fans Concerned Over Health
Fans have taken to social media platforms to express their concerns.The comments are a mixed bag, from hopeful wishful to outright skepticism and doubts of whether Osbourne will ever be able to tour. "Ozzy's health hasn't precisely been tip-top, right?," as one X user commenter
There were also plenty of mixed feelings about that announcement: "Ozzy is so finally ready to be up on stage. I hope he doesn't get sick," someone wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Sharon is featured at the concert announcement event, looking confident despite concerns over Ozzy's health. She claims she believes her man can do it.
During the event, she proudly showcased a Villa football shirt with Ozzy's name as the couple prepared for this momentous milestone.
The show will be both a farewell concert for Black Sabbath and an aid.
A portion of proceeds from the show will go to several charities, including Cure Parkinsons, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorn Children's Hospice, which Aston Villa backs as well.
