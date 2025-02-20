Drake Bombarded By Fans Asking Him for Money With Concert Signs After Viral Giveaways: 'This Is Pathetic'

Drake's recent show in Australia is going viral as dozens of fans were pictured holding signs asking the Canadian rapper to gift them some seemingly much-needed cash.

The musician, who's worth at least $250 million, is notorious for handing out wads of cash to one or more lucky attendees at each concert, and it's clear many of his fans have caught on.

The photo, taken during the musician's Feb. 19 concert in Sydney, showed signs asking the rapper to financially assist with a range of items; some as innocuous as an engagement ring or a coveted Birkin bag while others begged for a break for their father or a paid mortgage for their mother. Elsewhere, a concertgoer asked for helping paying a vet bill.

One lucky attendee at the Wednesday show held a sign that said she was 20 weeks pregnant. After Drake called her out for being in a mosh pit while expecting, he gifted her VIP tickets and $30,000.

"Who the f--k brings a baby to a mosh pit?" the rapper joked.

Internet users had a strong, mostly negative reaction to the viral photo. X user @Messiwontmiss stated it was "pathetic and I've not even started judging em yet."

Many pointed out how dystopian the photograph was as economic inequality continues to grow in countries around the globe.

"Drake aside (literally replace him with any celeb), this is one of the most genuinely dystopian photographs I've seen in recent months," @WordsByKyle wrote.

Others were confounded by attendees paying an exorbitant amount of money for tickets in the mosh pit just to hold up a sign asking for cash.

"They're all desperate for money but they paid front row tickets to see Drake? Yeah right," another X user commented.

As long as Drake continues giving fans with broken hearts and fans who spent their furniture money on concert tickets $50,000, no matter how desperate or dystopian, the signs are sure to keep coming.