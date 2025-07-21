Drake Sparks Online Roast for Linking Up with 20-Year-Old Rising Rapper ian

Canadian rapper Drake is once again facing online backlash, this time after viral photos showed him socializing with 20-year-old rapper Ian, sparking renewed criticism over the 37-year-old's choice of company.

Images shared by Complex Music on Instagram showed Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, posing for photos with Ian, a fast-rising rapper from St. Louis, Missouri.

Ian, who gained national attention with his 2024 mixtape Valedictorian, appeared visibly thrilled in the images.

While Ian's fans celebrated the moment, Drake's critics quickly seized on the age gap between the two artists.

Social media users flooded comment sections with jabs like, "Drake love the kids," and "Drake don't even hang out with people his own age."

The backlash is the latest episode in a rough public relations period for the Grammy-winning artist, whose recent beef with Kendrick Lamar has impacted his public image.

Lamar's hit diss track "Not Like Us" fueled narratives that painted Drake as increasingly disconnected from his peers of the same age.

Drake's friendships have been a recurring target of online humor, particularly his rapport with younger artists, including Latto, Sexyy Red, and now Ian.

Still, some commenters defended Ian's excitement, noting the positive exposure the up-and-comer received. "DAMN IM ON MY DJ KHALED SHI, WE DA BEST," one fan joked, referencing Ian's recent XXL Freshman Class nod.

"People can make fun of the moment all they want, but Ian genuinely looks ecstatic to have met Drake," wrote one Instagram user. "His face says it all."

Speculation has also emerged over whether Ian might feature on Drake's upcoming solo album, tentatively titled ICEMAN.

The Toronto rapper released their lead single, "What Did I Miss?" on July 4, although no official track list has been announced.

Drake, who was seen courtside earlier this week at a Miami Heat game, has not publicly responded to the latest round of online criticism.

Ian's team has also not issued a statement.

Whether Drake will address the controversy remains uncertain, but as one fan quipped under Complex Music's post: "At this point, Drake's used to the hate. Let him vibe."