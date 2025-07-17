Nicki Exposes Why She Turned Down Drake's 'Rich Baby Daddy'—Track That Ended Up Featuring SZA

Nicki Minaj escalated her public feud with fellow artist SZA this week, claiming that Drake initially wanted her — not SZA — to feature on his 2023 hit "Rich Baby Daddy."

Nicki Minaj reveals Drake originally wanted her and Sexyy Red to be on “Rich Baby Daddy,” but she turned the offer down, wanting her and Drake to collaborate on her album. Nicki continues violating SZA. pic.twitter.com/oDnRLiQbPT — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) July 17, 2025

In a series of social media posts, Minaj alleged that she turned down the opportunity to appear on the track, which ultimately featured SZA and Sexyy Red, stating she preferred to reserve collaborations with Drake for her own album.

"I wonder if she know I turned down being on the 'shake dat a** for Drake' song," Minaj posted.

"He wanted me & sexy on it. I still have the version of just Drake & sexy. I said I want to wait for [Pink Friday 2] for me & him to do a Dricki song so it felt more special."

Minaj then took a personal jab at SZA, adding, "And now that silly goose still out here shaking dat a** for Drake every day. After swallowing his balls. Allegedly. Oh Mza give it up."

The latest claims follow a week-long exchange of online insults between Minaj and SZA.

The conflict appeared to intensify after Minaj criticized Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson, accusing him of bullying and lying about her after a failed business proposal.

In what Minaj perceived as subliminal shade, SZA posted a vague message that read, "not taking the bait." Minaj responded harshly, attacking SZA's appearance and career.

"Go draw your freckles back on bookie," Minaj wrote in one post. "Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog..."

SZA, however, appeared unbothered by Minaj's string of insults.

"I don't give a fck bout none of that weird sht you popping," SZA responded on X (formerly Twitter).

"Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek. Y'all have blessed night! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris!!"

While neither Drake nor SZA has publicly addressed Minaj's latest claims, Minaj showed no signs of de-escalating, continuing to criticize SZA and members of TDE in follow-up posts.