Xzibit's Ex-Wife Requests $30,000 Monthly Alimony to Keep Up Luxury Lifestyle

Rapper Xzibit's ex-wife, Kristina Joiner, is taking him to court, claiming she needs increased spousal and child support to maintain her lifestyle.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Joiner is asking a judge to adjust the amount of money she currently receives from the rapper, arguing that her financial situation has worsened significantly. She alleges that she and Xzibit's 12-year-old son were forced to move out of their $10,000-a-month rental home, downsizing from a four-bedroom, four-bathroom property. Additionally, she claims she can no longer afford to buy designer clothing for her or their son.

Joiner further states in the documents that she is struggling to cover expenses like car insurance and weekend trips. As a result, she is requesting an increase in spousal support to $21,380 per month and child support to $9,313 per month. She is also asking that Xzibit cover her attorney fees, which currently total $300,000.

The previous support agreement was based on Xzibit earning around $25,000 per month, but Joiner now claims he makes at least $134,000 monthly. She also alleges that he prioritizes spending money on his girlfriend rather than paying for their son's private school tuition and has not seen his son since September 2024.

In addition to financial disputes, Joiner accuses Xzibit and his girlfriend of engaging in a physical altercation with her outside a studio in 2022, allegedly in front of their son. She also claims that Xzibit's anger has extended to their child, accusing him of slamming their son's head into a table after discovering memes of his girlfriend on his phone.

Xzibit and Joiner officially ended their relationship in 2021.

He gained popularity in the late 90s and he gained recognition with albums like At the Speed of Life and 40 Dayz & 40 Nightz. His 2000 album Restless, executive-produced by Dr. Dre, propelled him to mainstream success with hits like "X" and "Front 2 Back." Beyond music, Xzibit became a household name as the host of MTV's Pimp My Ride, a wildly popular show that ran from 2004 to 2007. He has also pursued acting, appearing in films like 8 Mile and TV series such as Empire and Hawaii Five-0.