JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes Share Their Hopes for Marriage and Starting a Family

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes seem to be taking their relationship to the next level — and they're happily sharing that journey with everyone.

The couple, who first met on "Celebrity Big Brother" in April 2025, are now openly sharing their hopes for marriage and starting a family.

"We genuinely speak to each other about this," Hughes, 32, told UsWeekly when asked about future plans with Siwa, 22.

"When you are absolutely besotted with each other and you are in love with someone, I think it's fun to look forward to those things."

The British reality star, known from "Love Island," said he's always dreamed of getting married and having children.

"Of course I want to get married. I would never shy away from saying that," Hughes added. "We both come from extremely loving families ... it would be nice to reciprocate that going forward."

Siwa, who rose to fame on "Dance Moms," has also talked about having kids. In the past, she even named her future children Freddie, Eddie, and Teddie.

Though those names may have come before meeting Hughes, their conversations about family seem to be serious.

Ever since their time on "Big Brother" ended, the couple has been nearly inseparable, rarely going more than two weeks without seeing each other.

"We find time to make it work. In any moment where we've got a number of days off, we'll spend them together," Hughes shared.

Long-Distance Love Works for JoJo and Chris

Their bond is clearly something they both value. Chris shared how being with JoJo brings a sense of peace and happiness, describing their time together as warm and comforting no matter what's happening around them.

Even though they live in different countries — with Hughes in the UK and Siwa in the US — the couple says the distance hasn't been a problem for them.

"Nothing feels like too much effort to jump on a flight," said Hughes. "She'll do the same thing. It's really not difficult."

Siwa has also praised Hughes publicly, calling him her "favorite person in the world." Speaking to TMZ, she expressed how much happiness he brings into her life, saying just thinking or talking about him fills her with joy.

Recently, pregnancy rumors popped up after a playful TikTok post by Siwa. But fans quickly figured out it was part of her creative way of teasing new music, Heart said.

As for the future, there's no wedding date just yet — but Hughes admits he often imagines what their big day might look like, showing just how serious he is about their relationship.