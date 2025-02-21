Ne-Yo Responds to Criticism of His Polyamorous Relationship with Bold Message

Ne-Yo is standing firm against criticism of his polyamorous lifestyle.

The "Miss Independent" singer addressed the public backlash on February 20 via Instagram, sarcastically echoing disapproving remarks: "Them: 'NEYO WE DON'T APPROVE OF YOUR POLY RELATIONSHIP.'"

He paired the statement with a selfie wearing a black-and-white shirt that read, "Fun fact: I don't care," making it clear that negative opinions do not concern him.

Following his divorce from Crystal Renay in 2023, after seven years of marriage, speculation about Ne-Yo's love life grew.

In July of that year, he was seen walking hand-in-hand with influencer Arielle Hill and model Bella on a beach in Los Angeles.

Later, he confirmed his relationship with both women and an additional partner, Phoenixx Feather.

According to E! News, during a November 14 interview on"Lemon Drop The Show," Ne-Yo defended his choice, saying, "Monogamy is for you. It's not for me."

He clarified that his lifestyle was not a critique of monogamy, explaining, "I am not s--tting on marriage. I'm not s--tting on anyone who has figured out how to make that thing work for them. Again, everything's not for everybody."

The singer admitted that he once followed traditional relationship norms but now embraces a lifestyle that feels more authentic.

"As long as my happy ain't messing with anybody else's happy, I'm in the right place," he said. "I'll be damned if I ever go back to that person that needed to lie for the appeasement of somebody else. I'm not that no more."

Ne-Yo who is in a polygamous relationship kisses his wives backstage after performing at his show 😭 pic.twitter.com/REmDVLxzxd — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 15, 2025

Ne-Yo's Partners Defend Polyamorous Relationship

His partners have also depublicly defended their relationship. On February 10, Phoenix Feather responded to critics by sharing a photo of the group on a boat.

She acknowledged the public's tendency to voice their opinions but emphasized that their bond is built on a strong foundation.

Feather wrote that despite the outside scrutiny, they remain united and unwavering in their commitment to each other, stating, "It's US VS NOBODY."

She expressed that while many might not understand their relationship, they are confident in their connection and wholeheartedly support one another.

Ne-Yo's relationship continues to be discussed, especially after Bella's viral February 10 post featuring the singer posing with his three partners.

Madamenoire said the image, which quickly gained attention, showed Ne-Yo at the center, with Bella to his right, Arielle to his left, and Moneii in front, all embracing intimately.

Before embracing polyamory, Ne-Yo was married to Crystal Renay for six years and had three children with her.

They finalized their divorce in January 2023. Prior to Renay, he was engaged to Monyetta Shaw, with whom he shares two children.

Their breakup stirred controversy after claims emerged that he encouraged Shaw to undergo tubal ligation, only to later have more children with Renay and another woman, Sade Bagnerise, during his marriage.

Despite facing labels such as "womanizer," Ne-Yo remains unapologetic. He has even solidified his commitment to his partners with matching tattoos.