Ne-Yo Goes Public With His Polyamorous Relationship, Introduces Four Partners

Ne-Yo, the Grammy-winning singer known for hits like "So Sick," has gone public with his polyamorous relationship, introducing his four partners to the world.

The 45-year-old artist announced the news in a March 8 Instagram post, in which he introduced his girlfriends by their nicknames, first names, and, in some cases, Instagram handles.

He presented his partners as "Cristina aka PB (Pretty Baby)," "Arielle aka TF (Twin Flame)," "Moneii aka PF (Phoenix Feather)," and "Bri aka SLS (Sexy Lil' Somethin')."

"Since the world is so intrigued, I guess I should introduce my loves properly," Ne-Yo wrote in his caption.

According to ENews, the post included solo shots, couples' photos, and a video of his girlfriends posing together in a photobooth. Ne-Yo finished the post with a confident message: "Say something nice or move on with your life. We happy over here."

Ne-Yo has been candid about his polyamorous lifestyle for some time. In a February interview on the"Rickey Smiley Morning Show," he shared that his children frequently ask about his relationships. He explained his approach to honesty by simply introducing his partners as his girlfriends.

Ne-Yo emphasized that his polyamorous relationship does not disrupt his family life. He explained that his partners contribute to daily routines, such as cooking, cleaning, and taking care of his children, just like any other family member would.

"I ain't manipulating nobody, I ain't brainwash nobody, I ain't lying to nobody," Ne-Yo said, explaining that his relationships work because of open communication and consent. "Everybody's honest. Everybody's telling the truth.

Everybody is consenting," he added. Ne-Yo also emphasized the importance of honesty, stating that being truthful in relationships helps avoid unnecessary heartache and frustration.

Ne-Yo shares new video introducing his four girlfriends:



LADIES AND GENTS I PRESENT MY PYRAMID.” pic.twitter.com/mTzcaJ53IB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 11, 2025

Ne-Yo's Polyamory: Singer's Partners Speak Out in Support on Social Media

The singer's decision to publicly share details about his relationships is part of his broader approach to transparency. Ne-Yo previously mentioned that he could have avoided a lot of trouble if he had been more upfront about his preferences and lifestyle from the start.

The musician's openness has extended to social media, where several of his partners have shown support for their shared relationship.

Since September, Cristina, Moneii, and Arielle have been sharing insights into their polyamorous relationship through their Instagram account, @the.mrs.lefts.

Their platform documents their experiences, offering followers a glimpse into their dynamic while fostering conversations about love, relationships, and non-traditional partnerships, EntainmentWeekly said.

The account often shares personal moments, and Moneii recently addressed the public's opinions on their arrangement, saying, "Y'all need to understand over here it's a solid foundation... when it comes to each other a lot of people will never understand that and that's cool just know it's US VS NOBODY."

Ne-Yo's relationship arrangement has stirred public conversation. His ex-girlfriend, Sade Jenea, who previously accused Ne-Yo of assault (a claim she later retracted), has criticized his polyamorous setup, saying that such relationships should not be about "partying" or "picking up more girls."

Regardless of the varied responses, Ne-Yo remains dedicated to his polyamorous way of life.

He recently explained on "The Cruz Show" podcast that polyamory works for him. "I know people that have been married for years, happily. It just personally didn't work for me. Polyamorous relationships work for me," he stated.