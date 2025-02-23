Diddy Claims Feds Already Have The 'Freak-Off' Tapes Before the 'Military-Style' Raids

Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorneys have filed a motion accusing federal agents of deceiving the court to obtain search warrants in their investigation into the music mogul's purported crimes.

According to AllHipHop's report, Combs' lawyers contend that federal agents did not provide a key piece of evidence: the "freak-off" tapes, which his attorneys say show alleged victims engaged in the activities that are under review.

The motion reportedly argues the tapes were already in federal custody before the searches of Combs' homes and computers were executed.

"The warrant applications presented a grossly distorted picture of reality," said Alexandra A.E. Shapiro, Combs' attorney, as quoted by the outlet. "The government had in its possession, for example, a variety of evidence...suggesting Victim-1's participation in the alleged 'freak-offs' (FOs) was voluntary and consensual, not coerced as the government suggested in its applications."

Combs has been held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since being arrested in September on multiple racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He was said to have run a drug, sex trafficking, and obstruction of justice enterprise.

Diddy Accuses Feds of Hiding Key Evidence

The motion also criticizes federal agents for supposedly excluding exculpatory evidence in their warrant applications.

"The government hid evidence undermining these witnesses' credibility and presented misleading and selective accounts. We are not dealing here with omission of a few ancillary facts.This is a case of systematic deception," Shapiro claimed.

"The warrant applications were 'calculated to mislead,' omitting 'clearly critical' evidence."

The defense's motion seeks a Franks hearing to determine whether authorities intentionally misled the judge in obtaining the search warrants.

They say the probable cause statements were "intentionally misleading" and allege officials leaked damaging details ahead of what they characterize as "military-style raids."

Shapiro claimed that the government's accusations of obstruction relied heavily on misinterpreted texts and statements. He also argued that almost every witness against Diddy had "a financial motive to fabricate or embellish."

In response, prosecutors have charged Combs with witness tampering and public relations trolling on social media.

Concerns about possible obstruction of justice also played a role in denying his request for $50 million bail.

If the defense motion is successful, it could have a significant effect on the government case when Combs' trial nears in May 2025.

The Franks hearing has not yet been granted, nor has the court suppressed any of the evidence taken from the searches.