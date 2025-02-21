Who Is Anthony Ricco? Lawyer Who Left Diddy Is Actually Behind Other High Profile Cases in the Past

Anthony L. Ricco, an attorney whose name has become associated with high-profile legal battles, abruptly withdrew from representing music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Ricco's departure comes amid Combs' ongoing legal challenges, raising questions about the future of the case.

Ricco announced his decision on Thursday and did not elaborate, saying only that it pertained to attorney-client privilege matters.

In a legal filing via LadBible, Ricco explained, "Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice."

He added, "While I am aware that the Local Rule requires that an application for withdrawal of counsel is supported and granted 'only upon a showing by affidavit or otherwise of satisfactory reasons for withdrawal,' there are sufficient reasons (related to the protections afforded by the attorney/client privilege) for brevity in my application for withdrawal as counsel in this case."

Online speculation has been fierce in the wake of the announcement, with observers wondering what could have caused Ricco to quit so suddenly. The charges against Combs for sex trafficking and sexual assault have already made headlines.

Who is Anthony Ricco?

As per Vibe, Ricco is a renowned criminal defense attorney who hails from Harlem, New York City and has dedicated his career to defending the rights of people in marginalized communities charged with serious crimes.

Ricco, who graduated from Adelphi University and Northeastern University School of Law, was admitted to the Bar in 1982 and was recognized for handling notable American court cases.

Ricco, whose practice has covered more than four decades, has deep experience in federal and state criminal defense and capital litigation.

He was responsible for the World Trade Bombing conspiracy trial, United States v. Omar

Abdel Rahman, and the Embassy Bombing case, United States v. Usama Bin Laden, among others. In the Sean Bell shooting trial, People v. Michael Oliver, Ricco also represented Detective Gescard Isnora.

Aside from his legal practice, Ricco is an adjunct professor at Fordham University in New York City, where he teaches law.

It is unclear what prompted Ricco to leave Combs' team, but this is just the latest headline about a case that has kept true crime lovers glued to their screens.

Diddy's legal team, however, led by attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, is unfazed by the surprise development. Sources told TMZ that there was "no crisis" and that the withdrawal shouldn't affect the trial's progress or jury selection.

Diddy, who was officially indicted last September, faces charges relating to crimes against three female victims, one of whom is his ex-girlfriend Cassie. Due to the seriousness of the allegations and the fact that Diddy is a celebrity, national attention is expected with the trial coming.