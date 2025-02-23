Diddy’s Team Pushes to Suppress Raid Evidence, Cites ‘False Statements’

Diddy's defense team is challenging the search warrants that allowed federal agents to raid his homes and examine his internet history, claiming the government made "false statements" in its application.

According to TMZ, the legal team filed motions on Sunday, asking a judge to suppress all evidence obtained during the searches, arguing that the government "presented a grossly distorted picture of the facts,"

The search warrants were issued in connection to a federal investigation into alleged "freak-offs," which the government describes as days-long sexual activities involving Diddy, women, and male commercial sex workers.

According to Diddy's lawyers, federal agents have evidence that would prove at least one alleged victim willingly participated in these events. They argue that this crucial detail was omitted in the documents used to secure the warrants.

Diddy's legal team also accuses the government of intentionally misleading statements in its probable cause documents, which led to the rapper's arrest in September 2024.

The charges include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

The defense further argues that the government used "tactics" to obtain search warrants, leak damaging information to the media, and conduct aggressive raids at his residences.

Is a mistrial in the making? pic.twitter.com/YpqBF0zCyY — RT (@RT_com) February 24, 2025

Federal agents raided Diddy's homes in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles and confiscated electronic devices, including hard drives, surveillance equipment, and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil, which were noted in the indictment, DailyMail said.

The government claims these raids uncovered evidence of sex trafficking, coercion, and exploitation, with some victims allegedly being transported across state lines for the so-called "freak-offs."

The events were said to involve drugs such as ketamine and ecstasy, which Diddy is accused of distributing to control the victims' behavior.

In addition, Diddy's defense highlights that the government did not disclose the financial motivations of the alleged victims, further calling into question the credibility of the accusations.

The raids, which involved Homeland Security Investigations, took place in March 2024, with Diddy present in Miami and his two sons detained during the search of his Los Angeles home.

Diddy's legal team also argues that the evidence obtained during these searches, including images and videos from the "freak-offs," gives the government an unfair advantage in the case.

The investigation continues, and the legal battle over the validity of the search warrants will become a focal point in Diddy's defense strategy.

In an effort to secure his release, Diddy's team proposed a $50 million package, offering his Miami mansion, worth $48 million, as collateral, along with his mother's $2 million home. The rapper's legal troubles remain ongoing as prosecutors work to build their case.