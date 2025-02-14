Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Giving Woman Drink, Then Assaulting Her in 2016: Complaint

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing another serious accusation, as a woman has filed a lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court alleging that he sexually assaulted her at a Los Angeles club in 2016.

The lawsuit claims Combs used forceful language to pressure her into drinking before committing the alleged assault.

The complaint states that the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was in Los Angeles in November 2016 when she visited Club Playhouse.

The lawsuit details that Combs and his entourage approached her, at which point he offered her a drink. When she declined, Combs said, "Bitch, I'm not asking you. Drink that s--- and shut the f--- up."

According to People, the woman claims she felt pressured to comply after Combs forcefully slid the drink toward her. However, the complaint does not indicate that the drink was tampered with.

The legal filing further alleges that after she consumed the drink, Combs placed his arm around her in a side hug before "shoving his left hand up her skirt, forcefully penetrating her with his fingers while telling the plaintiff, 'Bitch, I do what I want, take that s---.'"

The woman claims she attempted to resist, but Combs laughed, appearing "amused by her distress."

More Allegations Surface Against Diddy

According to the lawsuit, Combs eventually granted her permission to leave. However, she soon felt disoriented and struggled to stand, ultimately requiring assistance from hotel staff to reach her room.

The following day, she allegedly discovered bruising and tearing in her genital area, which she believed resulted from the assault.

This latest allegation adds to a growing list of lawsuits accusing Combs of sexual misconduct. Since his arrest in September 2024, numerous individuals have come forward with claims against him, including allegations of rape and sex trafficking, OK Magazine said.

Despite these accusations, Combs has continued to deny any wrongdoing.

Combs' legal team strongly denied the allegations, emphasizing that multiple lawsuits would not change the fact that he has never engaged in sexual assault or sex trafficking.

They also criticized the anonymity of some accusers and highlighted the judicial system's ability to determine the truth. His attorneys expressed confidence that Combs would ultimately prevail in court.

Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled to begin in May, and he has been denied bail on three separate occasions.