Tony Buzbee's Diddy Lawsuits in Peril After Southern NY Barment and Jay-Z Case Dismissal

Celebrity attorney Tony Buzbee is under fire in his battles against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, with a court penalty prohibiting him from practicing law in the Southern District of New York. This is just the latest loss for Buzbee, who also had his lawsuit against rapper Jay-Z thrown out of the high-profile courtroom.

As per the BLAST report, Buzbee's petition for admission to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York was denied on Wednesday because of his appearances in cases without having sought property admission, according to the Committee on Grievances.

"The Committee on Grievances has considered Anthony G. Buzbee's petition... Mr. Buzbee has appeared in cases in this court without seeking admission. Therefore, the Petition is denied," the ruling stated, as quoted by the BLAST. Buzbee must now include the denial order with any future motions or petitions for admission in the district.

Consequently, as the outlet reports, Buzbee's disqualification from practicing in the Southern District of New York jeopardizes his current lawsuits with Combs, who have received over a dozen cases from the famed attorney.

Tony Buzbee Vs. Diddy Vs. Jay-Z

Legal journalist Meghann Cuniff laid out all the stakes on X: "His lawsuit against Jay-Z is dismissed and not coming back, and now Tony Buzbee is trying to ensure he can keep litigating his other lawsuits against Diddy because his admission application in the Southern District of New York was denied."

His lawsuit against Jay-Z is dismissed and not coming back, and now Tony Buzbee is trying to ensure he can keep litigating his other lawsuits against Diddy because his admission application in the Southern District of New York was denied. pic.twitter.com/NuKOU7R38W — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 22, 2025

Against the backdrop of these developments, fans and observers have weighed in on Buzbee's legal maneuvers. "Tony Buzbee is irresponsible & shady. He filed a case against Jay-Z without seeking admission... hoping Jay-Z would settle before it gets far." Another added, "A true 1-800 lawyer... looking for payouts."

The recent dropping of the case against Jay-Z alleging sexual assault at a 2000 MTV Awards after-party has only heightened that conversation.

Jay-Z also responded to the ruling with a blistering statement: "Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere."

Jay-Z suggested the allegations had taken their toll on him: "The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed."