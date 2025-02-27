Jessica Alba's Symbolic New Tattoo Captures Life After Cash Warren Split

Jessica Alba has embraced a new chapter in her life with a symbolic tattoo following her split from her husband, Cash Warren.

The "Into the Blue actress," 43, unveiled the fresh ink on her forearm, which reads, "Life is transformation is life." The delicate cursive design was crafted by renowned tattoo artist Daniel Winter, known professionally as Winter Stone.

Alba shared snapshots of the tattooing process on Instagram, offering a glimpse into her evolving journey.

The post, captioned "current chapter," also featured a variety of moments from her life, including a picture with her three children—Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7—whom she shares with Warren, DailyMail said.

The actress appeared to be focusing on self-care, posting images of her workouts, outings with friends, and simple joys like frozen yogurt.

She also included Divi Maggo's poem "Wilted Flowers" in her post, along with a photo of a coyote, highlighting its spiritual symbolism of resilience and transformation.

Despite the significance of her new ink, Alba kept it concealed while stepping out in Beverly Hills the same day. Dressed in a black tank top, jeans, and a gray sweater, she exuded confidence while maintaining privacy regarding the tattoo.

Jessica Alba Debuts Delicate Tattoo in Cryptic Instagram Post Following Split from Cash Warren https://t.co/NTVLkjleFU — People (@people) February 27, 2025

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Seek Joint Custody Amid Divorce Proceedings

Alba and Warren, 46, confirmed their separation last month after 16 years of marriage. The couple, who met in 2004 on the set of "Fantastic Four," officially filed for divorce on February 7.

According to a source cited by TMZ, their split remains amicable, with both parties requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Legal proceedings are now underway to divide their assets, as the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement.

According to Yahoo, Alba has enlisted attorney Laura Wasser, while Adam Lipsic represents Warren. Despite the legal complexities, Alba remains focused on personal growth, writing, "I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years—both as an individual and in partnership with Cash."

Alba's tattoo is not her first venture into body art. In a 2019 interview with Refinery29, she admitted to regretting some of her past tattoos, including a floral design on her neck and a bow-shaped "tramp stamp."

However, she stands by the zodiac constellation tattoos representing her children, calling them "meaningful over time."