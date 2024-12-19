Joe Jonas Shows Off His Surprisingly Big Secret Tattoo

Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers has many public-facing tattoos, though he's letting fans in on a secret thigh tattoo he's been concealing all along.

In a video uploaded to social platforms, the 35-year-old father of two gave viewers a glimpse underneath his bathrobe, revealing a SpongeBob tattoo cheekily placed on his inner thigh.

Fans responded excitedly to the tattoo reveal, particularly dazzled by the risqué placement. "He's such a freakin tease," noted one fan. "Of all the spongebob tattoos he could have gotten, that one is definitely the best LOL" responded another.

"They've already started damage control for the 'take us to the year 3000' thing" mentioned another X user.

This is in reference to younger brother Nick Jonas' current cancellation by some of their fans, after the singer engaged in a friendly interaction with Elon Musk via X. Musk first shared a post in response to an article from Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, which claimed that Tesla's profits are "up 100 percent" since President-elect Donald Trump won the November election. Musk used a GIF of the Jonas Brothers, prompting Jonas to respond "Take us to the Year 3000" alongside a photo of the SpaceX founder.

"We're not just gonna move on from this," responded one disappointed fan via X. "To be noticeably quiet during the entire election cycle and then tweet something like this? I've been a fan since 2005 and was really looking forward to a 20-year anniversary tour but I just cannot give my support to this."

Neither of the brothers have yet to publicly respond to the republican allegations, though Joe has seemingly enjoyed his time investing in his solo career. The singer recently took a creative risk, seemingly veering into new genres. Amidst the announcement of his upcoming solo project Music for People Who Believe in Love, Jonas collaborated with Colombian songstress Eli Taubert on their Spanish-language single "¿Cómo Pasó?"