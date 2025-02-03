'Smile' Singer Lily Allen and David Harbour Split After 4 Years of Marriage Amid Anxiety and Panic Struggles

"Smile" singer Lily Allen and her husband, David Harbour, best known for his role in "Stranger Things," have ended their four-year marriage.

Multiple sources have confirmed the split, though the couple's representatives have yet to respond publicly.

Allen and Harbour, who met in 2019 through the celebrity dating app Raya, married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2020.

An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the event, which was attended by Allen's daughters, Marnie and Ethel, from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper.

Over the years, the couple shared personal details about their lives, including their unconventional relationship dynamic, such as Harbour controlling Allen's phone apps and her OnlyFans account.

Recently, Allen opened up about experiencing a difficult time in her life during a December episode of her podcast "Miss Me?" where she mentioned that her struggles were affecting her mental health.



According to People, the couple's relationship had been deteriorating for some time before their separation. As news of the split emerged, it was also reported that Allen had checked into a treatment facility.

While Allen has not commented directly on the split, she has been open about her struggles, revealing that she had been dealing with anxiety and panic attacks. The treatment facility she entered offers support for mental well-being and includes group and one-on-one counseling sessions, per Metro.

Meanwhile, Harbour has kept a low profile since the separation, recently attending a basketball game in New York without commenting on the situation.

The actor had previously described his marriage to Allen as fulfilling and noted the growth of their bond over the years. Still, neither he nor Allen has spoken publicly about the end of their marriage.

While Allen works on her recovery, she has received an outpouring of support from fans, especially after her recent absence from public life.