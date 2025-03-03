Diddy Accused of Escaping in LAPD Cruiser After Notorious B.I.G.'s Murder, Altering Contract Terms, Failing to Cover Burial Costs

Sean "Diddy" Combs is the subject of serious allegations in a new lawsuit filed by Kirk Burrowes, a former co-founder of Bad Boy Entertainment.

According to the suit obtained by AllHipHop, the music mogul fled Los Angeles in the trunk of an LAPD police car after the murder of rapper Notorious B.I.G. in 1997.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a Los Angeles court, provides Burrowes's telling of Combs's behavior in the days following the horrific murder of Christopher Wallace, professionally known as Notorious B.I.G., on March 9, 1997.

Despite having a close relationship with Wallace's children, the deceased musician failed to stay with them for any length of time. He also deserted his staff, who were going through a rough time.

According to the former co-founder, the rap star ran to the veteran industry fixer Clarence Avant, who used his contacts with top LAPD officers to sneak the rap star out of the city.

Moreover, Diddy was carried to a private airport in the trunk of a police squad car to ensure that no gang could find him. The lawsuit accuses Diddy of showing "false, performative grief" feelings for the public while trying to save his skin in the dark.

The lawsuit also accused Diddy of having forced Burrowes to change the contract between him and the later Wallace's business after his death.

Diddy Altered Notorious B.I.G.'s Contract

According to the lawsuit, Diddy pressured Burrowes to alter the last contract, which had been negotiated to grant the late rapper greater financial autonomy.

The lawsuit states that Diddy instructed Burrowes to alter the agreement to provide him with "a 100% interest in Wallace's works." Burrowes said he initially protested but was later forced to hand it over. However, the contract that was handed back to Barrowe had different financial terms than those in the first document.

The document also showed that despite a public promise that Diddy made to cover the burial expenses of the late Notorious B.I.G, he never did.

Instead, he allegedly assigned the costs to Notorious B.I.G's artist expense account, thereby letting the family and estate of Notorious B.I.G pay for his burial after his murder in 1997.

The lawsuit also points to a decade-long sexual harassment and hall case against Burrowes.

Diddy was reported to subject Burrowes to unwanted sexual advances and physical aggression, with Burrowes reportedly being forced to sell his 25% stake at Bad Boy to Diddy.