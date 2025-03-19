Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Arrested for Domestic Violence, Drug Possession

Wes Scantlin, the frontman of Puddle of Mudd, was arrested early on March 11 in Torrance, California, after a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend.

The 52-year-old rocker was taken into custody around 4 am local time, and police discovered a controlled substance on him during a search. He was charged with felony domestic violence and drug possession.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Scantlin and his girlfriend had a verbal dispute that turned physical.

His girlfriend reportedly had visible marks on her arms, leading to his arrest. After being booked at 5:12 am, Scantlin was held in custody until he posted a $90,000 bond and was released on March 15.

Scantlin's lawyer, Robert Hankoff, has denied the felony domestic violence allegations, calling the reports "misinformation."

Hankoff clarified that Scantlin is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence case and insisted that the felony charge pertains only to the possession of a controlled substance, PageSix said. He expects Scantlin to be vindicated once all the facts are revealed.

Puddle of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin arrested in California for ‘felony domestic violence’ https://t.co/nVNADaLhSr — NME (@NME) March 15, 2025

Wes Scantlin Arrested Amid Troubling Performance at Charity Concert

This recent arrest adds to Scantlin's history of legal issues. In 2015, he was arrested twice for driving under the influence.

More recently, in August 2024, Scantlin was pepper-sprayed during a traffic stop when he resisted arrest. Authorities also discovered an outstanding arrest warrant related to a weapon charge at an airport.

According to the New York Post, Scantlin's latest legal troubles follow a concerning performance at a charity concert in Daytona, Florida, earlier this month.

The singer appeared disoriented during the show and later claimed he had been "roofied" by one of his former bandmates.

Scantlin had made headlines for his erratic behavior, including a standoff with SWAT in the summer of 2024 when he was arrested for resisting police and having an outstanding weapon possession charge.

Scantlin, the only constant member of Puddle of Mudd since the band's formation in 1992, is scheduled to appear in court on March 28 and April 15. Fans and the public will continue to watch as this legal case unfolds.

In a 2020 interview, Scantlin discussed his philosophy of success, emphasizing self-belief and inner peace. What I like to do is look in the mirror... and just look at myself in the mirror and go, 'You can do this, you can be better,'" he shared.