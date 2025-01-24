Marilyn Manson Won't Be Charged After 4-Year Investigation into Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Allegations

Marilyn Manson has had another round of charges dropped against him after an extensive investigation.

A press release shared from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office on Jan. 24 shared that Manson has been cleared of charges related to domestic violence and sexual assault after a four-year investigation.

LA District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman shared in the release that "experienced prosecutors from the Sex Crimes Division of the District Attorney's Office, along with detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department" reached a decision after an extensive search into the rock singer.

"We have determined that allegations of domestic violence fall outside of the statute of limitations, and we cannot prove charges of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt," the press release reads. "We recognize and applaud the courage and resilience of the women who came forward to make reports and share their experiences, and we thank them for their cooperation and patience with the investigation. While we are unable to bring charges in this matter, we recognize that the strong advocacy of the women involved has helped bring greater awareness to the challenges faced by survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault."

In the past Manson was accused of rape by his ex Evan Rachel Wood during the shooting for a music video.

The alleged assault took place on the set for the music video for the song "Heart-Shaped Glasses". While she was allegedly told that she would be part of a simulated sex scene, the actions allegedly went further and escalated into Manson ripping her clothes off.

"I heard the word 'cut' and saw the crew walk off. I was just kind of sitting on the bed naked, just crying. I felt so f---ing violated," she said via the Daily Mail. While Wood did not originally claim the incident as rape, she has since gone on to call it such.

Manson has since dropped a lawsuit against Wood where he previously claimed defamation and the singer was subsequently ordered to pay her $327,000 in legal fees.

This was not the first time that Manson has been accused of a crime. In 2021 he was accused by Esme Bianco of sexual assault and human trafficking. These claims were denied by Manson's lawyer as "provably false."

After the most recent charges dropped by the LA District Attorney, Manson's lawyer has released a statement to Page Six about the charges.

"We are very pleased that, after a thorough and incredibly lengthy review of all of the actual evidence, the District Attorney has concluded what we knew and expressed from the start – Brian Warner is innocent," his attorney, Howard King, said.

King also called the allegations against Manson made my Wood "demonstrably false."