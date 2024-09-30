Chris Brown's Domestic Violence Documentary Features a New Accuser Coming Forward

Chris Brown's past legal troubles will be the subject of a new documentary.

The documentary is slated to be released on October 27 and will be titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

According to Variety, the documentary will explore Brown's history of domestic violence and assault charges and sexual assault allegations. The new documentary will explore the singer's past all the way back to his childhood, explore the lasting impact the cycle of abuse, and how he's been able to maintain his celebrity status despite his record.

Chris Brown: A History of Violence is from Investigation Discovery and will launch ID's third annual "No Excuse for Abuse" campaign. Along with the announcement of the documentary came the trailer for the project. In it, a new accuser steps forward. Their identity remains hidden, but they can be heard sharing a statement in the clip.

"I have not spoken about this matter publicly, but that's the only way he can be stopped," the person said.

Some of the earliest allegations against Brown stem back to 2009 when he assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna. Brown would go on to plead guilty to felony assault and accepted a plea deal. The deal included community labor, five years' probation and domestic violence counseling.

Since then, Brown has pleaded guilty to a separate assault. In that case, a woman alleged Brown sexually assaulted her, but the case was settled out of court, Variety reports.

Last year, Brown was sued after he reportedly beat up a man at a London nightclub. The plaintiff claimed the Brown hit him in the face with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila and knocked him unconscious.

The victim was repeatedly sent to the hospital and had lacerations on his head.