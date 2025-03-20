Limp Bizkit Scores Legal Win as Judge Clears $200M Fraud Case Against UMG for Trial

Limp Bizkit has secured a major legal victory in its ongoing lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), as a federal judge ruled that the band's $200 million fraud case can proceed to trial.

The ruling, issued on March 17, denied UMG's motion to dismiss the case. Thus, the rock band could continue its fight against the music giant over allegedly withheld royalties and fraudulent accounting practices.

According to Variety, the lawsuit, originally filed in October 2024 by Limp Bizkit's frontman Fred Durst and his bandmates, accuses UMG of deliberately concealing royalties owed to them through "fraudulent business practices."

The band claims UMG designed its royalty-tracking systems to obscure payments and keep more profits for itself.

In response, UMG sought to have the lawsuit dismissed, arguing in a November 2024 motion that the allegations were "entirely baseless" and that there was no evidence of misconduct. The company stated that the plaintiffs' entire narrative that UMG tried to conceal royalties is fiction.

Limp Bizkit’s $200 Million Lawsuit Moves Ahead After Judge Denies Universal Music Group's Motion to Dismiss https://t.co/llBFn74WeX — Variety (@Variety) March 19, 2025

Limp Bizkit Secures Legal Victory as UMG's Motion to Dismiss Is Denied

However, Judge Percy Anderson rejected UMG's motion, ruling that the band's claims of copyright infringement and fraudulent business practices must be heard in court.

"The Court denies the Motion to Dismiss challenging the sufficiency of the copyright claims," Anderson wrote in his decision. UMG is now required to file its formal response to these claims by April 7, 2025, RollingStone said.

While some aspects of the case, such as breach of contract and fraud allegations, must be refiled in state courts in California or New York, the judge's decision ensures that Limp Bizkit's core complaint regarding copyright infringement remains in federal court.

The ruling also reopens the debate over whether the band can legally rescind its contracts with UMG and regain ownership of its music rights.

Limp Bizkit alleges that UMG has withheld millions of dollars in royalties and that the issue may extend beyond the band to affect other artists under the label.

According to Durst's legal team, Flip Records—the label that first signed Limp Bizkit in 1996 before the band moved to Interscope—disclosed that it had received "millions of dollars" due to a resurgence in Limp Bizkit's popularity.

The lawsuit states that while the band was eventually given $1.03 million, with an additional $2.3 million going to Durst's Flawless Records, they believe they are owed much more.

This lawsuit is one of several high-profile legal battles currently facing UMG. The label is also dealing with a case involving rapper Drake, who has accused the company of inflating Kendrick Lamar's streaming numbers.