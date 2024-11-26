Limp Bizkit have now heard back from Universal Music Group (UMG) in a big way on the legal stage, after the band's legal team earlier this fall filed a $200 million lawsuit against the music company, claiming damages related to unpaid royalties and alleging that the company intentionally conceals royalties from its artists.

UMG, unsurprisingly, disagrees with that assessment, and is now asking for the case to be thrown out, claiming the band's allegations are pure "fiction."

In September, Limp Bizkit served UMG with a "22 formal Notice of Rescission of the Flip Agreement, the Recording Agreement, and the 23 Flawless Agreement (the 'Rescission Notice')," according to Music Business Worldwide.

Reports later confirmed that Limp Bizkit bandleader Fred Durst and his bandmates were seeking $20 million in damages, however, they claimed the total owed to them by UMG could "easily surpass" $200 million.

Now, however, UMG's legal team has responded in a motion saying the band's claims are "based on a fallacy," according to Rolling Stone, and that "Plaintiffs' entire narrative that UMG tried to conceal royalties is a fiction."

Rollin A. Ransom, a lawyer representing UMG, said the "Plaintiffs' complaint fails as a matter of law and should be dismissed with prejudice."

The complaint from the band had claimed that Durst never received royalties from UMG, despite the fact that Limp Bizkit moved over 45 million units since the group inked a deal in the 1990s with the imprint Flip Records that included distribution from UMG's Interscope.

Limp Bizkit reached the peak of their popularity during the late '90s and early '00s, but the band has seen a resurgence of late that they claimed has resulted in "millions of streaming users per month," "selling out arenas" and "headlining major festivals" despite having not produced "any new music," according to the original legal filing from the band.