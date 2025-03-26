David Archuleta Gets Spicy in New Music After Coming Out: 'Not That Sweet Teen Anymore'

David Archuleta is stepping into a bold new chapter in his career. The 34-year-old singer, who first captured hearts as a teenager on "American Idol," is making waves with his latest single, "Crème Brulée."

The track, released last week, features playful lyrics and a dance-heavy music video that signal a fresh, more mature direction for the artist.

"It seems like people weren't quite expecting it, which makes me happy in a good way," Archuleta told People at the Human Rights Campaign's 2025 dinner on March 22.

Archuleta shared that his goal was to spark conversation. He emphasized that he wanted to challenge the perception of him as the same innocent teenage boy from the past.

The song's chorus leaves no doubt about Archuleta's new approach to music. With lyrics like, "Oh no, there goes all of your clothes / Speaking words you don't know / Yo te vuelvo loco, loco," the track blends Latin influences with a sultry, confident vibe that showcases his evolution as an artist.

SINGER REACTS to @DavidArchie - Crème Bruleè (Official Music Video) | REACTION



This song is such a vibe, and the video gives👏🏼me👏🏼LIFE👏🏼



Full video: https://t.co/cP83kiem7a#DavidArchuleta #CremeBrulee pic.twitter.com/JqOtIyZRO9 — Topher Warren (@TopherReacts) March 25, 2025

David Archuleta Opens Up About His Journey Since Coming Out

According to JustJared, Archuleta acknowledges that some fans may be surprised by this shift, but he embraces it. "Sometimes I think people forget that I'm in my 30s. I'm older now. I'm more mature," he said. "I feel like there are a little more innuendos in the songs I'm writing. Not just 'Crème Brulée,' but the songs to come after."

Since coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021 and stepping away from the Mormon church, Archuleta has been on a journey of self-discovery. He now feels more comfortable expressing himself through his music.

"I don't feel like it's all-over raunchy necessarily, but I feel like it's a little naughty. Naughty but nice. Sweet, but savory, is what I say," he teased.

His family, especially his mother, has been supportive of his new artistic direction. He mentioned that despite feeling a bit unwell, she was still excited about his latest song and expressed pride in his work, which he found rewarding to witness.

Looking back on his journey, Archuleta acknowledged how much has changed over time. He recalled that, in the past, there may have been criticism about his choices based on religious expectations.

However, he shared that the perspective has since shifted to one of support and encouragement as he embraces his true self.