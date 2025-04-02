'American Idol' Alum Antonella Barba Arrested Again—This Time for Domestic Violence

Antonella Barba, known for her appearance on "American Idol" season 6, has found herself back in the headlines for troubling reasons. The 38-year-old singer was arrested once again, this time on a domestic violence charge, marking the latest chapter in her ongoing legal issues.

Barba, who previously spent time in federal prison on drug charges, was taken into custody by the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department in New Jersey on Sunday night after a vehicle stop, TMZ said.

The arrest comes after Barba allegedly violated her federal supervised release, a condition she was under after being released from prison in October 2021. According to reports, a warrant had been issued for her arrest due to a domestic violence incident that occurred in late November 2024.

Barba is accused of being involved in an altercation with her ex-partner, known as "K.H." in court documents. K.H. reportedly punched Barba in the face, causing a severe injury that required stitches.

'American Idol' Alum Antonella Barba Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge https://t.co/G7HcWA7qpl — Zicutake USA Comment (@Zicutake) April 1, 2025

Antonella Barba Sentenced to Home Detention After Domestic Violence Arrest

This arrest follows a series of incidents involving Barba's legal troubles. After being released from prison, she was placed under supervised release for five years following a conviction in 2019 for conspiring to distribute fentanyl.

However, Barba's probation officer reported that she violated the terms of her release in August 2022 when it was discovered she had moved out of her approved residence without permission. As a result, Barba agreed to a curfew and was required to wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

Barba's domestic violence issues have escalated in recent months. In January 2024, she was reportedly kicked out of a domestic violence shelter after allegedly revealing its location to K.H.

The couple is said to have been involved in two separate incidents with police in February of this year.

According to DailyMail, as a result of her most recent arrest, Barba has been placed on home detention with electronic monitoring until her court hearing scheduled for April 29.

In addition to the legal challenges, Barba's personal life continues to make headlines. In 2011, she was arrested for shoplifting in New York City and was ordered to perform community service.

Years later, her involvement in drug trafficking led to her conviction for possessing and intending to distribute fentanyl. Despite these setbacks, Barba has tried to maintain a positive outlook on life.

In 2022, she admitted to making "really bad choices" but expressed gratitude for her chance to move forward, working on new music and other projects.