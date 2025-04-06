AXE Ceremonia Cancels Sunday Performances After Fatal Crane Collapse

Mexico City's AXE Ceremonia music festival came to a sudden halt this weekend after a deadly accident on Saturday, April 5, claimed the lives of two photographers.

Organizers canceled all Sunday performances, including high-profile acts like Tyler, the Creator, The Marías, and Massive Attack.

The tragic incident occurred at Parque Bicentenario when a strong gust of wind toppled a crane holding a large decorative metal object.

According to USA Today, the crane collapsed and struck two individuals — later identified as photographers Berenice Giles and Miguel Hernández — who were on site working during the festival.

According to emergency services, both received care at the scene before being rushed to Dr. Rubén Leñero General Hospital. Sadly, they arrived without vital signs.

"With deep sadness, we confirm the passing of the two people who were injured during today's incident," AXE Ceremonia said in a public statement.

"We are deeply heartbroken by this loss. We are reaching out to their families to support them during this incredibly difficult time and to provide them with all our care and solidarity."

2 people di3d because a decoration from the festival fell down

axe ceremonia is disabling comments on instagram, probably to silence people



people’s health comes first, and the festival should be stopped because apparently you are not capable of handling it@AXECeremonia pic.twitter.com/JILgW3a4RM — belA | saw txt 🇪🇸 (@frostjoji) April 6, 2025

Read more: Sauce Walka Shooting Suspect Jayden Dandridge Found Dead in Abandoned Building

AXE Ceremonia Suspends Final Day After Two Photographers Killed

Despite the incident, performances continued on Saturday, including sets from Charli XCX and K-pop group Tomorrow X Together.

However, by Sunday morning, authorities and festival organizers jointly confirmed that the remainder of the event was canceled.

Mexico City's Miguel Hidalgo borough, where the festival took place, placed suspension seals at the entrance to the park following an inspection.

The mayor's office added, "The event this Sunday, April 6, is suspended." AXE Ceremonia also confirmed that all tickets for Sunday would be automatically refunded through Ticketmaster, RollingStone said.

The music and photography communities responded with an outpouring of support following the tragic loss of two photographers, Berenice Giles and Miguel Hernández.

Charli XCX expressed her condolences online, extending sympathy to the victims' families and friends. The Marías, who were set to perform on Sunday, also shared that they were deeply saddened by the news and are mourning the loss of the two creatives.

Mr. Indie, a music outlet connected to the victims, shared a tribute on social media, highlighting the passion both individuals had for music, photography, and the project they were part of. The outlet honored their dedication and the impact they had within the creative community.

AXE Ceremonia emphasized its continued cooperation with local authorities and said the safety of attendees has always been a top priority. The festival's organizers remain in contact with the victims' families to offer support and assistance.