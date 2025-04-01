Sauce Walka Shooting Suspect Jayden Dandridge Found Dead in Abandoned Building

Houston authorities have confirmed the death of Jayden Dandridge, one of the suspects in the shooting that injured rapper Sauce Walka and claimed the life of rapper Sayso P.

Dandridge, 21, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an abandoned building on March 27, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science.

His death has been ruled a homicide, though no arrests have been made in connection to the killing.

According to Billboard, Memphis Police had previously identified Dandridge as a suspect in the March 22 shooting outside the Westin Hotel near FedEx Forum in Memphis.

The attack left Sauce Walka injured with a gunshot wound to the leg, while his associate, Sayso P (real name Letorian Hunt), was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities released footage of Dandridge in a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack, which was reportedly used in the crime. A warrant was issued for his arrest on March 27, but it is no longer active following his death.

With Dandridge deceased, police are now focused on locating a second suspect, 22-year-old Kevin Brown.

Investigators have charged Brown with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and property theft.

Police Investigate Jayden Dandridge's Death as Motive Remains Unclear

Memphis Police are offering a $6,000 reward for any information leading to Brown's arrest and urging the public to call their hotline at 901-528-CASH, TMZ said.

The circumstances surrounding Dandridge's killing remain unclear, and authorities have not disclosed a motive.

Houston Police Department detectives continue to investigate his death but have yet to make any arrests. Officials have not confirmed whether his murder is related to the initial shooting involving Sauce Walka and Sayso P.

Sauce Walka has since spoken about the tragic events, emphasizing that he has no intention of retaliating for his friend's murder. In an emotional statement, he said, "If I wanted to, I could have four or five hundred different men, good men, ready to do whatever in retaliation.

But as much as it hurts my soul, I can't retaliate because that's not righteous." He acknowledged that Sayso P had his dealings and expressed sorrow over his loss.

Following Sayso P's death, Sauce Walka shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, reflecting on their time together. "Words or tears can't explain the loss I feel!" he wrote. Despite his grief, the rapper has remained focused on healing and moving forward.