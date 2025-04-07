Damon Wayans Reveals Late Robin Williams' 'Dark Side' in a Shocking Stealing Accusation

Damon Wayans shocked many this week during a podcast interview in which he claimed that the late Robin Williams had a habit of stealing material from other comedians.

The comments came during Wayans' appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay," where he described Williams as a "notorious thief" in the world of stand-up comedy.

Wayans, known for his roles in "Major Payne" and "In Living Color," claimed that Williams would often lift jokes from other comedians.

He cited an instance where Williams' manager would write checks to comedians whose material was allegedly taken, saying, "Robin would come off stage, and a comedian would be like, 'Hey, he just took my joke.' He would write him a check for $75 because he knew Robin was all stream of consciousness and he would steal."

The accusations come in the wake of ongoing discussions surrounding joke theft in the comedy world, highlighted by Katt Williams' controversial remarks about fellow comedians Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer.

Katt Williams had accused them of appropriating his material, igniting a year-long debate among fans and comics alike.

Wayans expressed a surprisingly laid-back attitude toward the issue, suggesting that comedians should not take such incidents too personally.

"If it's not the last joke I'm ever going to tell, I ain't going to treat it like that. You ain't take my wife or my kid. It's just a joke," he said.

Social Media Users React

The interview quickly gained traction on social media, with users sharing mixed reactions.

Some commenters drew parallels between Williams' actions and those of other entertainers who have faced criticism for appropriating the work of Black artists.

One user quipped, "Just like Elvis," while others emphasized the disrespect associated with such actions.

John Witherspoon, another late comedian, had previously discussed Williams' habit of borrowing material during an appearance on Sirius XM's "All Out Show."

He claimed, "He would steal stuff every week. That's why he was so funny. He was taking everybody's best material."

Despite the serious allegations, some in the comedy community did not view Williams' behavior as malicious.

Comedian Lewis Black stated that Williams often incorporated bits from other comics without realizing it due to his rapid-fire improvisational style.

Williams explained in 2010 on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast that he improvised so often that he sometimes accidentally utilized other people's material. He noted that he chose to stop attending comedy clubs to prevent further incidents.

Williams, who died by suicide in 2014, admitted to compensating comedians when he realized he had used their material, referring to himself as "the bank of comedy."

However, he also raised skepticism about certain claims regarding joke theft, suggesting that some jokes might be considered "common material" that multiple comedians could develop independently.