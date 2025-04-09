After their alleged separation, Jessica Simpson and her estranged husband, Eric Johnson, were recently spotted together.

The 45-year-old former NFL star and the 44-year-old singer were spotted together in Carlsbad, California, on Monday.

They were joined by their kids, Ace, 11, Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, as well as what looked to be Eric's parents. An eyewitness told TMZ that although they appeared to be nice, Jessica kept her distance from Eric, and their kids walked between them.

According to Daily Mail UK, Jessica's blonde hair cascaded over her shoulders, and she wore sunglasses and a black and white blazer in the outing pictures.

Eric wore sunglasses, a hoodie, and a black and green baseball cap. Throughout the outing, Jessica, who just had a light-hearted conversation with Jeremy Renner, seemed solemn.

Simpson, who previously called Eric her "sexual shaman," has made a musical comeback with her bold track "Leave," which suggests that Johnson may have cheated on her.

The lyrics, which involve telling a lover to leave her alone and imply a broken marriage, went, "What we had was magic/Now you've made it tragic/Giving her what you gave to me/Now the well that you drank from is empty."

"Your weakness made me lonely/Unholy matrimony/Did you do to her what you did to me? Was she on her knees?/She's everything but me."

She then sings about the man thinking of another woman while having sex with her, stating she'd "rather die than let you be inside me with her on your mind."

Earlier last month, Simpson also opened about her "broken" heart following her split from Eric Johnson.

She performed at the Luck Reunion music festival in Spicewood, Texas, marking her first performance in 15 years.

After announcing that she is a "very single lady" since her separation from Johnson in January, Simpson talked about her upcoming album, "Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1," sharing with the audience, "I was out in Nashville and I had my heart wide open," as reported by Page Six.

"I was in a very intuitive state and I had asked some very personal questions on the home front and I found out that my world had been turned upside down and that life was now very different. I'm a very single lady," she continued.