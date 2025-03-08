Jessica Simpson's Emotional 'Leave' Lyrics Takes Aim at Cheating Ex: 'Was She on Her Knees?'

Jessica Simpson makes a sexy return to music with her latest single 'Leave,' released on March 7. The track delves into the emotional turmoil following her recent split from NFL husband Eric Johnson.

In January, Simpson announced the end of her 11-year marriage to Johnson after 15 years together.

The couple has kept quiet about what drove them apart, though the phrase "trust issues" has appeared in tabloids. Simpson's new track is a raw reflection of her feelings during this difficult time.

As per the Mirror, in "Leave," she pours her heart out with lyrics reflecting her pain and sense of betrayal.

The first line, "What we had was magic / Now you've made it tragic," perfectly introduces the song's general vibe: a celebration of happiness that turns into sorrow.

The chorus further emphasizes her strength and determination to move on: "I want you to leave / I don't even wanna breathe the air you breathe."

Simpson also addresses the emotional scars left by her former partner, questioning his fidelity with lines like, "Was she on her knees/ Did you do to her what you did to me?" and reflecting on feelings of loneliness with, "Your weakness made me lonely / Unholy matrimony."

The lyrics paint a vivid picture of heartbreak and resilience, showcasing her journey from dependency to empowerment.

Grungy Revenge Album

The 44-year-old singer has described her upcoming album as a "grungy revenge album," drawing comparisons to the raw emotion found in Alanis Morissette's 1995 classic, "Jagged Little Pill."

Sources close to Simpson indicate that she is channeling her pain into her music, making it a powerful form of therapy.

Simpson took to social media to express her thoughts on the creative process, stating, "Music makes you un-become to become," emphasizing the cathartic nature of her work.

She also reflected on her journey of self-discovery following the dissolution of her marriage, saying she is proud of the woman she is becoming.

The couple, who married in 2014, shares three children: Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae.

Prior to her marriage to Johnson, Simpson was previously wed to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006.