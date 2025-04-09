Hip-Hop Legend Kevin Liles Pushes to Have Sexual Assault Case Against Him Dismissed on a Technicality

Hip-Hop legend Kevin Liles is seeking to have a sexual assault case dismissed against him from over two decades ago.

Liles has been accused of raping a woman in 2002 when he was an executive at Def Jam Recordings. Now, Liles has asked that the lawsuit be dismissed based on the woman waiting too long to file her claims, TMZ reports.

The documents seeking a dismissal state that the statute of limitations has run its course.

Liles he has also stated that he is innocent and that the claims by the woman in the case are false. Additionally, Liles states that woman does not give enough details about the case in order for it to proceed.

The lawsuit against Liles was brought against him earlier this year in February by an anonymous accuser listed as Jane Doe. The accuser claims that Liles would grab her inappropriately and press his body against hers while she worked with him at Def Jam. The accuser alleges Liles raper her after she refused his advances.

Liles has been a prominent force in Hip-Hop for decades and served as president of Def Jam from 1999-2004. However, after his departure from the label, he would go on to form his own label, 300 Entertainment. The record label included artists such as Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug. The entity was then acquired by Warner Music Group in 2021.