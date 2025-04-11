Jon Bon Jovi's Charity Kitchen Accused of Attracting Homeless by NJ Official

A charity pop-up restaurant run by Jon Bon Jovi's foundation is at the center of a heated debate in Toms River, New Jersey.

Mayor Daniel Rodrick claims the JBJ Soul Kitchen's temporary location inside the Ocean County Library is attracting homeless individuals and creating safety concerns for families.

Launched in February, the Soul Kitchen offers meals at a suggested donation of $12, RollingStone said. Customers can also volunteer in exchange for food or "pay it forward" by covering someone else's meal. The pop-up is set to stay until the end of May.

Mayor Rodrick described the location as a "day shelter and soup kitchen" and expressed frustration with county officials, saying, "They've completely ignored all of our complaints and concerns."

He added, "Mothers shouldn't have to walk through large gangs of intoxicated and mentally ill men with their children to borrow a book."

Rodrick previously opposed plans to open a homeless shelter in the area and has criticized nonprofit efforts, including the Bon Jovi foundation, for what he believes is an increase in unhoused people around the library.

County Commissioner Defends Bon Jovi's Soul Kitchen Pop-Up

In response, Ocean County Commissioner Jennifer Bacchione defended the pop-up, saying it's not a soup kitchen and that the food isn't given away for free.

"Customers have to clean up and do something," she explained. Bacchione, who is a liaison to the county's Library Commission, said she hasn't received any complaints and believes the program is misunderstood.

"It's a sad situation and we have to come up with a solution," Bacchione said. "In the meantime, it's a public library, and we are keeping the people safe."

She added that the Soul Kitchen was placed inside the library not to feed the homeless specifically, but to provide food options for county workers, students, and visitors to the nearby courthouse, USAToday said.

Jon and Dorothea Bon Jovi responded to the controversy by reaffirming their commitment to helping those in need.

They emphasized that the JBJ Soul Kitchen aims to do more than serve meals—it also connects individuals with essential services such as job support, mental health resources, and housing assistance.

Their goal, they noted, is to help people move beyond survival and toward stability and success.